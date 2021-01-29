SEC says it’s examining market mania for potential misconduct

SEC says it’s examining market mania for potential misconduct1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 08:41 PM IST
The commission is working closely with our regulatory partners to ensure that regulated entities uphold their obligations to protect investors and to identify and pursue potential wrongdoing, the SEC leadership said in a statement
The US Securities and Exchange Commission, making its most specific comments about the recent mania in the stock market, said it’s seeking to identify potential misconduct and will review decisions by brokerages to halt buying of certain shares.
“The commission is working closely with our regulatory partners, both across the government and at Finra and other self-regulatory organizations, including the stock exchanges, to ensure that regulated entities uphold their obligations to protect investors and to identify and pursue potential wrongdoing," the agency’s acting chairman and its commissioners said in a statement.
In the statement, the SEC leadership added that the regulator “will closely review actions taken by regulated entities that may disadvantage investors or otherwise unduly inhibit their ability to trade certain securities."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
