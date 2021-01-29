Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >SEC says it’s examining market mania for potential misconduct
US Securities and Exchange Commission

SEC says it’s examining market mania for potential misconduct

1 min read . 08:41 PM IST Bloomberg

The commission is working closely with our regulatory partners to ensure that regulated entities uphold their obligations to protect investors and to identify and pursue potential wrongdoing, the SEC leadership said in a statement

The US Securities and Exchange Commission, making its most specific comments about the recent mania in the stock market, said it’s seeking to identify potential misconduct and will review decisions by brokerages to halt buying of certain shares.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission, making its most specific comments about the recent mania in the stock market, said it’s seeking to identify potential misconduct and will review decisions by brokerages to halt buying of certain shares.

“The commission is working closely with our regulatory partners, both across the government and at Finra and other self-regulatory organizations, including the stock exchanges, to ensure that regulated entities uphold their obligations to protect investors and to identify and pursue potential wrongdoing," the agency’s acting chairman and its commissioners said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'Full confidence' that India will ensure safety of Israelis: Benjamin Netanyahu on embassy blast

2 min read . 09:55 PM IST

Eco Survey 2021 suggests change in weightage of food items to gauge inflation

3 min read . 09:50 PM IST

Musk fails to get Indian-American student's defamation lawsuit thrown out

1 min read . 09:38 PM IST

Japan prime minister says he's determined to hold Olympics

1 min read . 09:25 PM IST

“The commission is working closely with our regulatory partners, both across the government and at Finra and other self-regulatory organizations, including the stock exchanges, to ensure that regulated entities uphold their obligations to protect investors and to identify and pursue potential wrongdoing," the agency’s acting chairman and its commissioners said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'Full confidence' that India will ensure safety of Israelis: Benjamin Netanyahu on embassy blast

2 min read . 09:55 PM IST

Eco Survey 2021 suggests change in weightage of food items to gauge inflation

3 min read . 09:50 PM IST

Musk fails to get Indian-American student's defamation lawsuit thrown out

1 min read . 09:38 PM IST

Japan prime minister says he's determined to hold Olympics

1 min read . 09:25 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

In the statement, the SEC leadership added that the regulator “will closely review actions taken by regulated entities that may disadvantage investors or otherwise unduly inhibit their ability to trade certain securities."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.