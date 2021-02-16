SEC signals a more aggressive stance toward Wall Street

SEC signals a more aggressive stance toward Wall Street3 min read . 04:20 PM IST
The regulator has rolled back a policy that helped companies navigate a risk in settling securities law violations
The U. Securities and Exchange Commission’s acting Democratic leadership hasn’t wasted time letting Wall Street know a new cop is on the beat.
SEC Acting Chair Allison Herren Lee last week said the regulator would roll back a policy giving publicly traded companies greater certainty about whether they will be able to maintain access to key regulatory exemptions after settling securities law violations. The move came as the SEC awaits the confirmation of Gary Gensler, President Biden’s nominee to head the agency.
