SEC signals a more aggressive stance toward Wall Street

SEC Acting Chair Allison Herren Lee last week said the regulator would roll back a policy giving publicly traded companies greater certainty about whether they will be able to maintain access to key regulatory exemptions after settling securities law violations. The move came as the SEC awaits the confirmation of Gary Gensler, President Biden’s nominee to head the agency.

