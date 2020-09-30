Second Covid-19 vaccine from Russia completes clinical trials: Report

Russia has completed clinical trials of a second potential vaccine against Covid-19, developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, the RIA news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying on Wednesday.

The institute completed early-stage human trials, known as Phase II, earlier this month.

Earlier this month, this second Covid-19 vaccine, which has been named ‘EpiVacCorona,' has completed early-stage human trials few weeks back, according to reports.

"14 persons were vaccinated during the first phase, and 43 more during the second phase. Forty-three more volunteers from the placebo control group received a placebo", Rospotrebnadzor Russia's consumer rights protection and human well-being watchdog had earlier said, according to Sputnik News.

The watchdog added that all the volunteers taking part in the clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine are feeling fine.

He also said the volunteers only experienced sensitivity at the injection site, but other than that did not have any side effects.

Meanwhile, Russia also expects to register a second vaccine by 15 October, a news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying.

Apart from that, on August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus, even before final trials. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, was developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute.

The vaccine, called “Sputnik V" in homage to the world’s first satellite launched by the Soviet Union, has been hailed as safe and effective by Russian authorities and scientists.

Russia has registered 8,481 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative case total to 1,176,286, the coronavirus response centre said on Wednesday.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 2,308 new positive tests were registered. A total of 276 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg and 222 cases were confirmed in the Moscow region. No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

