Second Russian Covid-19 vaccine to complete clinical trials next month: Report

After Russian President Vladimir Putin successfully launched first Covid-19 vaccine , which is also touted as the world's first such vaccine against the novel coronavirus , the clinical trials of a second Covid-19 vaccine is due to be completed in September, the RIA news agency cited Russia's healthcare watchdog as saying on Friday.

This covid vaccine is being developed by the Siberian Vektor research centre in the country.

"14 persons were vaccinated during the first phase, and 43 more during the second phase. Forty-three more volunteers from the placebo control group received a placebo", Rospotrebnadzor Russia's consumer rights protection and human well-being watchdog said, according to Sputnik News,

The watchdog added that all the volunteers taking part in the clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine are feeling fine.

He also said the volunteers only experienced sensitivity at the injection site, but other than that did not have any side effects.

Meanwhile, mass testing of the country's first potential Covid-19 vaccine to get domestic regulatory approval will involve more than 40,000 people and will be overseen by a foreign research body when it starts next week, backers of the project said on Thursday.

These were the first details on the shape and size of the upcoming late-stage trial of the vaccine given by its developers, who are aiming to allay concerns among some scientists about the lack of data provided by Russia so far.

The vaccine, called "Sputnik V" in homage to the world's first satellite launched by the Soviet Union, has been hailed as safe and effective by Russian authorities and scientists following two months of small-scale human trials, the results of which have not been made public yet.

The vaccine data will be published in an academic journal later this month, said an official.

Russia has received requests for up to a billion doses of the vaccine from around the world and has capacity to produce 500 million doses per year via manufacturing partnerships, he said.

Moreover, according to reports, Russia is looking for a partnership with India for producing Sputnik V, Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Addressing an online press briefing, Dmitriev said several nations are interested in the production of the vaccine from countries in Latin America, Asia and the Middle East.

"The production of the vaccine is a very important issue. Currently, we are looking for a partnership with India. We believe that they are capable of producing the Gamaleya vaccine and it is very important to say that those partnerships to produce the vaccine will enable us to cover the demand that we have," he said.

Sputnik V has been developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, along with the RDIF. The vaccine has not been tested in Phase 3 or larger clinical trials.

