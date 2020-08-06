Second Russian Covid vaccine shows positive results: Report

Amid the rising number of novel coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 19 million and became the cause of death of over 700,000 people across the world, Russia has been pushing extensively for a Covid-19 vaccine for quite some time now.

According to the latest reports, volunteers who participated in a Covid-19 vaccine trial developed by Vektor State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology are in good health and no side effects of the vaccination are observed, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing told TASS, a Russian news agency.

"All vaccinated volunteers are in good health. No complications after the inoculation with the EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus have been recorded," the statement said.

Currently, according to reports, three volunteers out of five have already been inoculated. The fourth one will be vaccinated on August 5. The sanitary watchdog noted that the volunteers remain under constant medical observation while no situations requiring medical aid arose.

"Double vaccination after 21 days is planned. The vaccine should facilitate the development of the immunity against the novel coronavirus infection after double administration with a 21-day interval. The data collection on the antibody levels will begin already after the first inoculation," the press service explained.

Earlier, the research institute had announced that it plans to launch production of a Covid-19 vaccine in November, its Director-General Rinat Maksyutov told Vesti program on Rossiya-1 TV channel, according to a report.

"We expect to start production already in November this year. So, closer to the end of the year and the start of the next year we can talk about switching to vaccination at least for [people] from risk groups with a further switch to massive vaccination," Maksyutov said.

Apart from this, Russia is also set to start mass vaccination campaign of a previously developed Covid-19 vaccine, which is also touted as the world's first such vaccine, as soon as October, reported Reuters.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko also said Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, a state research facility in Moscow, had completed clinical trials of the vaccine and paperwork is being prepared to register it.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization on Tuesday urged Russia to follow the established guidelines for producing safe and effective vaccines after Moscow announced plans to start swiftly producing COVID-19 vaccines.

WHO stressed that all vaccine candidates should go through the full stages of testing before being rolled out.

"There are established practices and there are guidelines out," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters at the United Nations in Geneva.

"Any vaccine...(or medicine) for this purpose should be, of course, going through all the various trials and tests before being licenced for roll-out," he said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via