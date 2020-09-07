Second Russian Covid vaccine to finish early-stage trails by this month: Report

Amid the race to develop a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus as soon as possible, Russia today said that it will complete early-stage trials on a second Covid-19 vaccine produced by the Vector Institute by September-end, according to a report.

"Our colleagues are focusing on one vaccine, the peptide vaccine, its clinical trials are now being completed. 30 September is the final date", Anna Popova, the head of the Rospotrebnadzor public health watchdog, said on Monday, according to RIA news agency.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that clinical trials of Russia’s second coronavirus vaccine is set to be concluded in late September.

"14 persons were vaccinated during the first phase, and 43 more during the second phase. Forty-three more volunteers from the placebo control group received a placebo", a Russian official said, according to Sputnik News.

If successful, the vaccine will carry the name EpiVacCorona, the watchdog added.

The watchdog added that all the volunteers taking part in the clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine are feeling fine.

He also said the volunteers only experienced sensitivity at the injection site, but other than that did not have any side effects.

Meanwhile, early tests of the first Russian coronavirus vaccine showed encouraging results when details were published on Friday.

Dubbed as Sputnik V Covid vaccine, it is developed by Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology under the Russian Health Ministry

In the Lancet study, Russian researchers reported on two small trials, each involving 38 healthy adults aged between 18 and 60, who were given a two-part immunisation.

The report said the data showed that the vaccine was "safe, well tolerated, and does not cause serious adverse events in healthy adult volunteers".

Russia has said that industrial production of its version of vaccine is expected from this month.

Top Russian leaders, including Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, have been already inoculated with the country's covid vaccine, Sputnik News reported.

