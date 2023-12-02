‘Secret’ CIA team retrieved several UFOs from across the world, at least 2 found intact: Report
The US has reportedly been recovering unidentified flying objects (UFOs) through covert missions, with at least nine non-human crafts collected so far by a secret CIA team.
The United States of America has reportedly been undertaking covert missions to recover unidentified flying objects. At least nine “non-human crafts" have been collected thus far by a ‘secret’ team of the Central Intelligence Agency. The Office of Global Access is believed to have found at least two UFOs in an undamaged condition.