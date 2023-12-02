The United States of America has reportedly been undertaking covert missions to recover unidentified flying objects. At least nine “non-human crafts" have been collected thus far by a ‘secret’ team of the Central Intelligence Agency. The Office of Global Access is believed to have found at least two UFOs in an undamaged condition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the US US intelligence agency has a system that can "discern UFOs that are cloaked". Special military units are dispatched when such vehicles land on earth. The publication quoted unnamed sources who were directedly briefed by members of the retrieval team to underscore its assertion.

The OGA reportedly comes under the CIA's Science and Technology Directorate and works in tandem with special operations forces such as SEAL teams to carry out the missions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The assertion comes mere months after former Pentagon intelligence officer David Grusch told Congress that the American government has been hiding evidence of crashed UAPs and alien biological specimens.

“I was informed, in the course of my official duties, of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program. I made the decision, based on the data I collected, to report this information to my superiors and multiple inspectors general, and in effect becoming a whistleblower," Grusch testified in July. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile a recently released NASA report said that it had found no evidence that UFOs were extraterrestrial.

“It is increasingly clear that the majority of UAP observations can be attributed to known phenomena or occurrences," NASA’s 16-member expert panel wrote in its report.

However, the panel also concluded that the ability to study UAPs is hampered by “poor data collection and a lack of uniform standards", which must be remedied if research is to proceed on a credible basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The top takeaway of the study is that there’s a lot more to learn," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in public remarks at the agency’s headquarters in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies)

