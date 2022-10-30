The 42-year-old investment banker-turned-politician Rishi Sunak on 25 October was sworn-in as UK’s first Indian-origin British Prime Minister. Sunak addressed the nation outside 10 Downing Street after his appointment by King Charles III, capping the latest extraordinary twist in UK politics following Boris Johnson's downfall in July. The PM who is said to be wealthier than King Charles, also has grabbed attention for his fitness.
In 2021, when he had appeared on The Twenty Minute VC podcast with Harry Stebbings, he spoke about his morning routine, diet and fitness regime. When he was asked about what time he wakes up, “I wake up between 6 am and 7 am depending on what gym I’m doing."
Speaking about his breakfast, he said that doesn't do breakfast some days as he does intermittent fasting. "In terms of breakfast, well, I do some intermittent fasting so most days, nothing. Otherwise, I’d probably have Greek yogurt and blueberries during the week."
He spoke about having a mid morning meal which includes one sugary items. In conversation with Harry Stebbings, he revealed, “And then I’d have a second breakfast mid-morning which is either a cinnamon bun or a pain au chocolat or a chocolate chip muffin. So I’d have a chocolatey, sugary pastry at some point."
He also went and spoke about his love for a full-cooked breakfast with his family during weekends. “On the weekend, we have a full-cooked breakfast on Saturdays; and on Sundays, we alternate between pancakes and waffles. So, we do American-style pancakes, so we add crispy bacon, blueberries, strawberries, and pancakes. That’s Sunday. And we interchange pancakes and waffles every week," he said.
Speaking about his exercise routine, he revealed that he does one session of Peleton, treadmill, and HIIT class, further adding that his workout regimen has been disrupted due to his job.
Before entering politics, Sunak was a partner at two highly-profitable hedge funds and from 2001 to 2004 he was an analyst for the investment bank, Goldman Sachs. According to The Times, Sunak was a multi-millionaire in his mid-twenties. However, the majority of his wealth comes from his wife Akshata, who owns a 0.93% stake worth £690m in Infosys. The 42-year-old former Chancellor of Exchequer, a devout Hindu, is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. He is also Britain's first Hindu Prime Minister. Sunak became well-known during the Covid-19 pandemic for his economic support of workers and businesses, which included a job retention program that is said to have stopped widespread unemployment in the UK.
