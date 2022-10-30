Before entering politics, Sunak was a partner at two highly-profitable hedge funds and from 2001 to 2004 he was an analyst for the investment bank, Goldman Sachs. According to The Times, Sunak was a multi-millionaire in his mid-twenties. However, the majority of his wealth comes from his wife Akshata, who owns a 0.93% stake worth £690m in Infosys. The 42-year-old former Chancellor of Exchequer, a devout Hindu, is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. He is also Britain's first Hindu Prime Minister. Sunak became well-known during the Covid-19 pandemic for his economic support of workers and businesses, which included a job retention program that is said to have stopped widespread unemployment in the UK.

