Section 144 imposed in Leh ahead of Sonam Wangchuk's 'border march' on April 7

Written By Akriti Anand

The District Magistrate imposed Section 144 in the Leh district ahead of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's 'border march' on April 7.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, under observation at a hospital, after he ended his 21-day-long hunger strike in support of the demand for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution on Tuesday, in Leh. (PTI)Premium
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, under observation at a hospital, after he ended his 21-day-long hunger strike in support of the demand for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution on Tuesday, in Leh. (PTI)

The District Magistrate imposed Section 144 in the Leh district, restricting any processions, rallies or marches, ahead of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's 'border march' on April 7.

Published: 05 Apr 2024, 09:12 PM IST
