Section 144 imposed in Leh ahead of Sonam Wangchuk's 'border march' on April 7

The District Magistrate imposed Section 144 in the Leh district ahead of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's 'border march' on April 7.

The District Magistrate imposed Section 144 in the Leh district, restricting any processions, rallies or marches, ahead of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's 'border march' on April 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!