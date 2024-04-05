Section 144 imposed in Leh ahead of Sonam Wangchuk's 'border march' on April 7
The District Magistrate imposed Section 144 in the Leh district, restricting any processions, rallies or marches, ahead of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's 'border march' on April 7.
