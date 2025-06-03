Kate-William's Windsor Castle breach: Man held for trespassing and drug possession

A man in his 30s was arrested for trespassing at Prince William and Princess Kate's Windsor Castle and possession of Class A drugs on June 1. Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest occurred after he was challenged by officers. The investigation is ongoing, and no injuries were reported.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published3 Jun 2025, 09:50 PM IST
A man in his 30s has been arrested after entering restricted grounds at Windsor Castle on Sunday afternoon, June 1. Thames Valley Police confirmed the incident on June 3, stating that the man was apprehended just after 1 p.m.

“He was quickly challenged by Met Police officers and arrested,” a police spokesperson said. “He did not enter the inner grounds of Windsor Castle.”

What happened on the grounds of Windsor Castle?

The man was taken into custody on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site and possession of Class A drugs. He has since been bailed, and Thames Valley Police have launched an ongoing investigation into the incident.

They said, "He was arrested on suspicion of trespass on a secure site and possession of class A drugs. He has been bailed and an investigation is ongoing by Thames Valley Police."

In a statement shared by The Metropolitan Police read, "A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of trespass on a protected site and possession of Class A drugs after entering private grounds at Windsor Castle. Officers in the grounds spotted the man just after 13:00hrs on Sunday, June 1 and quickly arrested him. He was then passed into the custody of Thames Valley Police."

No injuries or further disturbances were reported. Security officials have not released the name of the man arrested and have not disclosed the specific nature of the drugs in his possession.

The Metropolitan Police, who are in charge of royal family security, initially detained the man before handing him over to local authorities. Under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005, trespassing on protected royal residences such as Windsor Castle is considered a criminal offence.

It is currently unclear whether any members of the royal family were present at Windsor Castle at the time. Prince William and Princess Kate reside at Adelaide Cottage, located within Windsor Great Park, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and that further details may be released as inquiries continue.

