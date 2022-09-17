A farmer from Palestine struck a hard object with his shovel while he was planting a new olive tree. One of the greatest archaeological gems ever discovered in Gaza, according to experts, was unearthed by him and his son over the course of three months as they carefully investigated an elaborate mosaic from the Byzantine period. Archaeologists are buzzing about the discovery, and the Hamas authorities in charge of the region are preparing to make a significant announcement soon.

View Full Image Experts say the discovery of the mosaic — which includes 17 well-preserved images of animals and birds — is one of Gaza's greatest archaeological treasures. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) (AP)

Just a kilometre from the Israeli border, the mosaic floor is well-preserved and has vibrant colours. It has 17 iconographies of animals and birds. According to René Elter, an archaeologist of the French Biblical and Archaeological School of Jerusalem, these mosaic floors are the most exquisite ones ever found in Gaza, both in terms of the calibre of the graphic depiction and the complexity of the geometry.

The mosaic pavement was created between the fifth and the seventh centuries, according to Elter. However, he insisted that a thorough excavation is necessary to ascertain the exact date of construction and if the structure was a part of a religious or secular complex.

View Full Image The farmer says he stumbled upon it while planting an olive tree last spring and quietly excavated it over several months with his son. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) (AP)

He also claimed that the Gaza Strip had never seen mosaic flooring with this level of artistry, accuracy in the graphics, and vibrancy of colour.

The persistent threat of confrontations between Israel and local Palestinian militants is spurring requests for better protection of Gaza's historic landmarks, a delicate collection that is in risk due to a lack of finance and knowledge as well as other factors.

View Full Image Experts say it's drawing attention to the need to protect Gaza's antiquities, which are threatened by a lack of resources and the constant threat of fighting with Israel. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) (AP)

In ancient times, the Gaza Strip - a Palestinian coastal territory wedged between Israel and Egypt - was a thriving trading route between Egypt and the Levant. Ancient civilizations dating from the Bronze Age to the Islamic and Ottoman centuries have left a wealth of ruins along the coastal strip.