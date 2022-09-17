See pics: Byzantine-era treasure discovered ‘by chance’ near Israel border

A farmer from Palestine struck a hard object with his shovel while he was planting a new olive tree. One of the greatest archaeological gems ever discovered in Gaza, according to experts, was unearthed by him and his son over the course of three months as they carefully investigated an elaborate mosaic from the Byzantine period. Archaeologists are buzzing about the discovery, and the Hamas authorities in charge of the region are preparing to make a significant announcement soon.

