A new Hindu temple was inaugurated in Dubai on October 4 by the UAE's Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. The Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple, one of the oldest Hindu temples in the UAE, was expanded and dedicated a day before the Dussehra holiday. The groundwork for the temple was started in February 2020.