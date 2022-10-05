A new Hindu temple was inaugurated in Dubai on October 4 by the UAE's Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. The Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple, one of the oldest Hindu temples in the UAE, was expanded and dedicated a day before the Dussehra holiday. The groundwork for the temple was started in February 2020.

The temple has welcomed people of all religions and has granted admission to worshippers and other visitors to witness the 16 deities and other interior works, according to Gulf News. The temple is available to the public officially starting today, the day of the Dussehra celebration.

The hourly number limitations that are now in effect will not apply to those who have appointments made to visit the temple on October 5 through the official website of Dubai. Furthermore, the Dubai temple has a huge capacity to comfortably hold between 1,000 and 1,200 worshipers every day.

The temple, which welcomes members of all religions, had its soft-opening on September 1, when thousands of tourists were permitted to see its white marble interiors. It contains bells on the ceiling, Arabic and Hindu geometric patterns on the exterior, and decorative pillars.

On the day of the temple's soft opening, the management turned on the website's QR-code-based appointment booking system. Since opening, the temple has seen a lot of visitors, especially on weekends. According to the article, the restricted admission has been controlled by QR-coded appointments to manage crowds and ensure social distance.

The main prayer hall, which also has a big 3D-printed pink lotus covering the dome in the centre, is where the majority of the deities are placed up. The official website for the new Hindu temple in Dubai lists its hours of operation as 6:30 am to 8 pm.

The temple also installed the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikhs' sacred book, in August. It is situated in Jebel Ali's "Worship Village," which also includes the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara and a number of churches.

