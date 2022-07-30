See pics: Rare endangered Bengal tiger born 20 years after attempts to breed

Just over a year after four of the striped and gorgeous newborn animals, among them a rare white tiger, graced the grounds, zookeepers announced on Friday that another rare Bengal tiger cub had been born at Cuba's National Zoo in Havana. After 20 years of attempting to breed the endangered cats, all of the cubs were finally born. Fiona and Garfield, her partner, gave birth to all the cubs.

