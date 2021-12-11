Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra has reacted to the development of Better.com's Chief Executive Vishal Garg "taking time off" after firing more than 900 employees of a Zoom call last week.

Better.com's board today said Garg "is taking time off effective immediately" after some of the "very regrettable events". The board statement said Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ryan will handle Better’s day-to-day operations in the meantime and report to the board members.

In a tweet, Mahindra, who’s quite active on social media and has a huge follower base, said the action was inevitable. "Seemed inevitable. But CEO’s don’t operate in a vacuum. They act in a manner that they believe will help them succeed," Mahindra said.

He added that the board of directors need to reflect on the kind of culture they are fostering in a company. "What type of culture led to this CEO thinking his action would be rewarded," he asked.

Seemed inevitable. But CEO’s don’t operate in a vacuum. They act in a manner that they believe will help them succeed. Boards of directors need to reflect on the culture they foster & support. What type of culture led to this CEO thinking his action would be rewarded? https://t.co/1L6DdZY8YW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 11, 2021

Earlier, he reacted to the development of Garg "taking time off" by saying, "Tathastu" (a Sanskrit word meaning "so be it").

Meanwhile, the board of the online mortgage lender has also commissioned an independent third-party firm, whose name was not disclosed, to conduct a review of leadership and culture at Better.com.

The board decision came after a huge outcry over a TikTok video of Garg – which went viral – telling his employees that they were among about 15 per cent of the company’s staff being dismissed.

“It’s been a really, really challenging decision to make," Garg said in the TikTok video. “This is the second time in my career I’m doing this, and I do not, do not want to do this. The last time I did it, I cried."

He also wrote an apology mail to his current employees and said he had "blundered the execution" of communicating the layoffs. The controversy has emerged amid the mortgage lender's plan to go public in May via a merger with blank-check firm Aurora Acquisition Corp in a $7.7 billion deal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.