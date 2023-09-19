‘Seems personal for Justin Trudeau’: Experts reveal if India-Canada row will impact India's ties with West3 min read 19 Sep 2023, 06:45 PM IST
India-Canada row: The world has also started reacting to the whole fiasco with the United States and Australia expressing concerns about the allegations
India-Canada row: The strained relations between India and Canada took a sharp downward turn on Tuesday as Canada's PM Justin Trudeau accused "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of prominent Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Sikh separatist leader was shot dead by unidentified shooters in June outside a Gurudwara in Canada's Surrey. The Indian government rejected the allegations and called them "absurd" and "motivated".