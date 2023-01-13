Japanese chip companies eye India for investment

Mint earlier reported that Japan has been considering a shift in its investment strategy. While its companies have traditionally focused on automobiles and other manufacturing sectors, there has been a growing interest in India’s healthcare sector and emerging green technology market. Mint also reported earlier that Yamanashi Hydrogen, a Japanese maker of hydrogen electrolyzers, is exploring the possibility of a manufacturing base in India. Such electrolyzers, which are key to producing green hydrogen, can support India’s ambitious plans to develop itself as a hub for green hydrogen.