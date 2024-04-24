Senate Advances Ukraine Aid, TikTok Divestment Bill in Key Vote

The Senate advanced a $95 billion emergency aid package for Ukraine and other besieged US allies, putting the bill on track for final congressional approval.

(Bloomberg) -- The Senate advanced a $95 billion emergency aid package for Ukraine and other besieged US allies, putting the bill on track for final congressional approval. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Defense Department is prepared to begin shipping arms to Ukraine within days, allowing long-delayed weaponry to reach the battlefield within weeks, a White House official said.

The popular TikTok social media app also faces a US ban under the legislation unless Bytedance Ltd divests within 360 days, a provision the China-based corporate parent says it will fight in US courts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read More: TikTok Ready to Fight US Ban With 170 Million Users at Stake

Senate passage of the bill would end an impasse over aid President Joe Biden requested six months ago, a delay that has highlighted growing isolationism in the Republican party and undermined the credibility of US global strategic commitments.

The 80-19 procedural vote Tuesday to limit debate on the aid package, which also includes assistance for Israel and Taiwan, forces a final Senate vote by Wednesday. Republican opponents are expected to allow a vote late Tuesday evening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bipartisan vote “should put some wind in the sails of those on the ground, doing the fighting," said Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy.

Senate approval of the package was a foregone conclusion after the House overwhelmingly approved the bill on a 311 to 112 bipartisan vote. Speaker Mike Johnson pressed forward with legislation even though a majority of lawmakers in his own Republican party opposed it.

The $61 billion for Ukraine includes $13 billion to replenish US stockpiles for weapons already given to Ukraine and $14 billion for US-made defense systems to be provided to Ukraine. It also has $7 billion for US military operations in the region. The bill’s $9.5 billion in economic assistance to Ukraine comes in the form of a loan that the president can fully forgive after the next election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The loan idea was first floated by Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, and was a key tweak to the legislation made by House GOP leaders.

That bill also allows the confiscation of Russian dollar assets to help fund assistance to Ukraine.

Read More: US House Passes $95 Billion to Aid Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!