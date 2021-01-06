Senate runoffs in Georgia: Democrat Warnock thanks supporters, voices optimism

Senate runoffs in Georgia: Democrat Warnock thanks supporters, voices optimism1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 01:13 PM IST
The Georgia runoff was too early to call on Wednesday. But Warnock, appearing on video after midnight, expressed optimism
Georgia's two Senate runoff elections on Wednesday will determine which party controls the US Senate. Republican Kelly Loeffler is going up against Democrat Raphael Warnock, while Republican David Perdue is challenging Democrat Jon Ossoff. Democrats must win both seats to take control of the Senate.
The Latest on the Senate runoffs in Georgia
- Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock has given what amounts to a victory speech, saying he was honored by the faith that voters had shown in him and promising to work for all Georgians.
- US officials and major media had yet to declare a winner for either of the two Georgia seats at stake, both of which Joe Biden's Democrats need to flip to take control of the Senate.
- "Georgia, I am honored by the faith that you have shown in me," Warnock, a 51-year-old Black pastor, said in a televised address shortly after midnight. "And I promise you this tonight, I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia."
- Warnock spoke in front of a bookshelf with a sign that said “Thank you Georgia" and in his speech shared parts of his biography, including his childhood in public housing. He said, “May my story be an inspiration to some young person who is trying to grasp and grab hold of the American dream.
