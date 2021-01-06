Senate runoffs in Georgia: Democrat Warnock thanks supporters, voices optimism

Senate runoffs in Georgia: Democrat Warnock thanks supporters, voices optimism1 min read . 01:13 PM IST
The Georgia runoff was too early to call on Wednesday. But Warnock, appearing on video after midnight, expressed optimism
Georgia's two Senate runoff elections on Wednesday will determine which party controls the US Senate. Republican Kelly Loeffler is going up against Democrat Raphael Warnock, while Republican David Perdue is challenging Democrat Jon Ossoff. Democrats must win both seats to take control of the Senate.
The Latest on the Senate runoffs in Georgia
