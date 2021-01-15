Subscribe
Home >News >World >Senate to juggle Trump impeachment trial, Biden agenda
Photo AFP

Senate to juggle Trump impeachment trial, Biden agenda

6 min read . 09:52 AM IST Andrew Duehren , The Wall Street Journal

  • Covid-19 aid and confirming nominees are also on agenda as incoming administration prepares to begin work

Democrats are wrestling with when to start the Senate impeachment trial for President Trump, with some pressing for the party to move immediately as others call for a delay to gather more evidence and clear the calendar for confirming cabinet nominees and passing Covid-19 aid.

The trial is set to overlap with the beginning of Joe Biden’s term as president, complicating the already-busy agenda that Democrats plan to tackle in coming weeks, though the exact timing will depend on when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) formally sends over the article of impeachment.

