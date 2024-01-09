Send more tourists, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu urges China after Indians call for boycott
Maldivian President appeals to China to increase tourist flow amid cancellations by Indian tourists after diplomatic row.
Amid the ongoing calls by Indians to boycott tourism in the Maldives and instead explore domestic destinations, the President of the island nation Mohamed Muizzu urged China to increase efforts to attract more tourists to his country.
