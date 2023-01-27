Senior ISIS leader Bilal-al-Sudani killed in US military operation in Somalia

Senior ISIS leader Bilal-al-Sudani killed in US military operation in Somalia1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 07:30 AM IST
The United States counter-terrorism operation in northern Somalia killed a senior Islamic State (ISIS) figure Bilal-al-Sudani, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed in a statement on Thursday.
A US counter-terrorism operation in northern Somalia killed a senior Islamic State (ISIS) figure Bilal-al-Sudani, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed in a statement on Thursday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×