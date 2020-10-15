Sensex completes best run of gains in 13 years

Sentiment was weighed down earlier in the day by a slump in risk appetite globally and a rocky start to the domestic earnings season. Wipro Ltd. plunged 6.8%, the most in almost seven months, after it reported net income of 24.7 billion rupees ($337 million) for the three months through September versus a consensus estimate of 25.2 billion rupees. The two Nifty 50 firms that have announced earnings so far have missed analyst estimates. Infosys Ltd. is due to release results later today.