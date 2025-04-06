Sentebale charity row: Meghan Markle reason behind fallout; Prince Harry targetted Sophie Chandauka, says insider

In a fresh twist to the Sentebale controversy, an insider has alleged that Meghan Markle “never liked” Dr Sophie Chandauka, the chairwoman of Prince Harry’s charity. The insider also claimed that the organisation’s internal breakdown began with her.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex’s charity began unravelling after Meghan reportedly took a dislike to Dr Chandauka. It triggered a series of events that led to mass resignations, including Harry’s own.

A source claimed Meghan’s behaviour was the starting point: “Meghan doesn’t like Sophie,” the source said. Harry apparently “unleashed the Sussex machine” to target her.

One major flashpoint allegedly occurred during a fundraiser at the Grand Champions Polo Club on April 12 last year. Dr Chandauka claimed Meghan disrupted the event with her surprise arrival alongside tennis star Serena Williams, despite having earlier said she wouldn’t attend.

Meghan’s appearance reportedly caused tension. There were concerns raised about stage management, her unexpected involvement and her lack of interaction with key supporters.

“She [Dr Chandauka] wanted to take her around, to introduce her to other people, but Meghan didn’t want to mingle or engage with those supporting the event,” the source said.

“She went off to the tent. Sophie found it rude. Staff working that day were asked to get champagne for Meghan, they were scrambling around – Sentebale and Archewell staff were both having to do that. Sentebale were not happy about this at all,” the source added.

In a televised interview, Dr Chandauka described the experience as “harassment and bullying” and accused the royal couple of damaging the charity’s reputation with their “toxic brand”.

Prince Harry's statement The charity, founded in 2006 by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, saw both step down in March. In a joint statement, they said it was “devastating” that the relationship between the board of trustees and the chair had broken down “beyond repair”. They called Dr Chandauka’s leadership “untenable”.

The Duke and Prince Seeiso backed the board’s request for Dr Chandauka to resign.