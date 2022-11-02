Seoul Police headquarters raided after crowd surge deaths4 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 02:19 PM IST
- The transcripts of the calls show that the Seoul Police had nearly four hours of warning that crowds were becoming a problem
A team of special investigators has raided the headquarters of the Seoul police force, a move that comes as authorities released records of frantic emergency calls warning that crowds of partygoers were growing dangerously large in the hours before a crush that killed at least 156 people.