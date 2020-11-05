Seoul rises to Asia real estate leader after controlling covid

The Asia data indicate persistent demand for office and shopping centers, defying predictions that Covid-19 will promote irreversible shifts favoring remote working and e-commerce. Asia was first in and first out of the pandemic. The outbreak in South Korea peaked in early March. The country, with a population of more than 50 million, has confirmed 26,925 Covid-19 cases and 474 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s Coronavirus Resource Center.