Serbia police clash with anti govt protestors seeking early vote, fire tear gas, arrest dozens | Top 10 updates

As the clash with anti-government protesters seeking snap elections and a stop to President Aleksandar Vucic's 12-year rule took place on Saturday evening, Serbia police placed numerous officers in riot gear near parliament, government buildings and around Pionirski Park, where crowds of Vučić supporters from all over the country assembled for a counter-protest.
It occurred in large numbers after around eight months of continuous disagreements led by Serbia's university students, which has shaken Vučić's tight hold on power in the Balkan nation.
