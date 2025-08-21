Serena Williams opens up on using weight loss medication: ‘I do everything but shortcuts'

Tennis champion Serena Williams, in a recent interview with NBC's Today, revealed that she is currently taking weight loss medication. She shared that she has been struggling to reach her target weight despite a strict diet and exercise routines.

The 42-year-old athlete told the news outlet that her weight loss journey became particularly challenging following the births of her daughters, Olympia in 2017 and Adira in 2023.

“As an athlete and as someone who has done everything, I just couldn’t get my weight to where I needed it to be at a healthy place. And believe me, I don’t take shortcuts. I do everything but shortcuts,” Williams said.

Williams recalled spending hours running and walking after Olympia’s birth, even while competing professionally, but said her body would plateau. “I would always lose a lot of weight, and then I would stay. No matter what I did, I couldn’t go lower than that one number,” she explained.

Health concerns and career impact The 23-time Grand Slam champion added that her decision was also influenced by health concerns, including a family history of diabetes. African American adults, she noted, face a higher risk of developing the condition.

She also wanted to ease the strain on her knees. “I had a lot of issues with my knees, especially after I had my kid. That, quite frankly, definitely affected maybe some wins that I could have had in my career,” she admitted.

Partnering with Ro On Thursday, Williams also launched a campaign with Ro, a company that prescribes GLP-1 medications through telehealth. The initiative aims to challenge the perception that using weight loss drugs is an “easy way out.”

Her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, is an investor in Ro and serves on its board.

Williams now joins a growing list of public figures who have spoken about turning to weight loss medications. Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan Trainor, and basketball icon Charles Barkley — a Ro ambassador-- have all shared similar experiences. Comedian Amy Schumer has also said she tried Ozempic but stopped due to side effects.

The medication and results Williams revealed that she began using GLP-1 receptor agonists, a class of drugs that includes Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, nearly a year ago. These medications work by suppressing appetite and are also used in diabetes treatment.

