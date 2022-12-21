Charles Sobhraj to be released from Nepal jail after 19 years

Charles Sobhraj to be released from Nepal jail after 19 years1 min read . 07:49 PM IST
French serial killer Charles Sobhraj will be released from a Nepal jail where he was lodged after receiving life time imprisonment as punishment in Nepal in 2003. He will be released from jail after serving for 19 years.
Sobhraj is known to have preyed on Western tourists traveling the hippie trail of South Asia during the 1970s. He was known as "the Bikini Killer" due to the attire of several of his victims, as well as "the Splitting Killer" and "the Serpent", due to “his snake-like ability to avoid detection by authorities". Sobhraj is currently imprisoned in Nepal.
The French serial killer has been portrayed in the Netflix series "The Serpent" who was responsible for a string of murders across Asia in the 1970s.
It is thought that Sobhraj murdered at least 20 tourists in South and Southeast Asia, including 14 in Thailand. He was convicted and jailed in India from 1976 to 1997. After his release, he retired, promoting his infamy in Paris.
The Supreme Court ruled Sobhraj, 78, who has been in prison in the Himalayan republic since 2003 for murdering two North American tourists, should be freed on health grounds, according to a copy of the verdict seen by news agency AFP.
(With agency inputs)
