Serial Killer Glen Rogers linked to O.J. Simpson case, executed; thanks Donald Trump in final words. Here's what he said

A suspected serial killer, once examined for a potential connection to the high-profile O.J. Simpson case of the 1990s, was executed in Florida on Thursday for the murder of a woman discovered dead in a Tampa motel room, as reported by the Associated Press.

Who is Glen Rogers? Glen Rogers, 62, received a lethal injection at Florida State Prison near Starke and was pronounced dead at 6:16 p.m., authorities said. He was convicted in Florida of the 1995 murder of Tina Marie Cribbs, a 34-year-old mother of two he had met at a bar.

He had also received a separate death sentence in California for the 1995 strangulation of Sandra Gallagher, a mother of three whom he met at a bar in Van Nuys. That murder occurred just weeks before the killing of Tina Cribbs.

According to the Associated Press, Rogers was eventually apprehended in Kentucky after a highway chase while driving Cribbs’ car shortly after her death.

What were Rogers's final words? In a final statement, Rogers thanked his wife, who visited him earlier in the day at the prison, according to visitor logs. He also somewhat cryptically said that “in the near future, your questions will be answered” without going into detail.

He also said, “President Trump, keep making America great. I’m ready to go.” Then the lethal injection began, and he lay quietly through the procedure.

No family members of the Florida victim spoke to the press afterwards.

Rogers was named as a suspect but never convicted in several other slayings around the country, once telling police he had killed about 70 people. He later recanted that statement but had been the subject of documentaries, including one from 2012 called "My Brother the Serial Killer" that featured his brother Clay and a criminal profiler who had corresponded extensively with Rogers.

The documentary sparked various speculation about whether Glen Rogers might have been behind the 1994 stabbing deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, the ex-wife and friend of former football star O.J. Simpson.

Simpson was acquitted of all charges in the highly publicized 1995 murder trial. Following the documentary’s release, Los Angeles police and prosecutors stated that they did not believe Rogers had any connection to the killings of Simpson and Goldman. “We know who killed Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. We have no reason to believe that Mr. Rogers was involved,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement at the time, as reported by AP. Advertisement

Rogers, originally from Hamilton, Ohio, had also been labelled the “Casanova Killer” or “Cross Country Killer” in various media reports. Some of his alleged and proven female victims had similar characteristics: ages in their 30s, a petite frame and red hair.