Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Serum Institute despatches 1st batch of vaccine shots for Covax programme
Photo: Reuters

Serum Institute despatches 1st batch of vaccine shots for Covax programme

1 min read . 05:24 PM IST AFP

Covax, led by the World Health Organization and the GAVI alliance, has struck agreements with manufacturers for two billion doses in 2021 and has the option for another billion

Serum Institute of India on Tuesday despatched its first batch of vaccine shots for the Covax global inoculation programme. Covax, led by the World Health Organization and the GAVI alliance, has struck agreements with manufacturers for two billion doses in 2021. The world's largest vaccine manufacturer has signed deals to produce AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccines.

Serum Institute of India on Tuesday despatched its first batch of vaccine shots for the Covax global inoculation programme. Covax, led by the World Health Organization and the GAVI alliance, has struck agreements with manufacturers for two billion doses in 2021. The world's largest vaccine manufacturer has signed deals to produce AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccines.

WHO Southeast Asia tweeted photos of the first shipments being loaded onto a truck at Serum's manufacturing facility in Pune in western India.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Ashok Gehlot asks people to follow Covid-19 norms as cases rise in some states

1 min read . 06:22 PM IST

Large real estate players double market share: ICRA

1 min read . 06:16 PM IST

New Covid-19 variants not behind surge in cases in Maharashtra, Kerala: Govt

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST

Maharashtra: 39 students, 5 staffers test positive for Covid-19 at hostel

1 min read . 06:06 PM IST

WHO Southeast Asia tweeted photos of the first shipments being loaded onto a truck at Serum's manufacturing facility in Pune in western India.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Ashok Gehlot asks people to follow Covid-19 norms as cases rise in some states

1 min read . 06:22 PM IST

Large real estate players double market share: ICRA

1 min read . 06:16 PM IST

New Covid-19 variants not behind surge in cases in Maharashtra, Kerala: Govt

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST

Maharashtra: 39 students, 5 staffers test positive for Covid-19 at hostel

1 min read . 06:06 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Novavax has earlier agreed to provide 1.1 billion doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine for use in more than 190 low and middle income countries.

Pune-based company is manufacturing the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, one of the two shots that India is using to initially vaccinate some 300 million people as part of a national inoculation drive

The company's head Adar Poonawalla on Sunday urged other countries to be "patient", saying it had been instructed to prioritise its home market over exports.

"We are trying our best," Poonawalla said.

Many low-and middle-income countries, ranging from Bangladesh to Brazil, are depending on SII's AstraZeneca vaccine. But demand is growing, including from Western countries like Canada, where Poonawalla has promised to deliver the COVISHIELD vaccine next month.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.