OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Serum Institute of India to send 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield to UK: Report
FILE PHOTO: A health worker holds a vial with doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, marketed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) as COVISHIELD, against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paramaribo, Suriname February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A health worker holds a vial with doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, marketed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) as COVISHIELD, against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paramaribo, Suriname February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh (REUTERS)

Serum Institute of India to send 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield to UK: Report

1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2021, 09:45 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

  • SII, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, is mass-producing AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield, developed with Oxford University
  • Nearly 20.5 million residents in Britain have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to official data

The UK will receive 10 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the UK government said, news agency Reuters reports. "The UK has ordered 100 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, of which 10 million doses will come from the Serum Institute of India," a UK government spokesperson told Reuters.

SII, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, is mass producing the AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield, developed with Oxford University, for dozens of poor and middle-income countries.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The Israeli-owned Bahamian-flagged MV Helios Ray cargo ship

Israeli-owned cargo ship back at sea after suspected attack

1 min read . 11:42 AM IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant gets Covid-19 vaccine

Goa CM Pramod Sawant takes first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 11:29 AM IST
Members of Japan Blue hold up their dyed clothes and pose for a photo in front of a community centre

Farmers in Fukushima plant indigo to rebuild devastated town

3 min read . 11:20 AM IST
Transport & storage was the best-performing segment of the service sector out of the five categories monitored by the survey, recording the strongest increases in new business and output during February

Service PMI expands to 55.3 in Feb vs 52.8 in Jan

2 min read . 11:18 AM IST

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s covid battle

A slew of low-and middle-income countries ranging from Bangladesh to Brazil is dependent on SII's Covid-19 vaccine Covishield. Serum Institute is also providing doses to the COVAX programme backed by the World Health Organization.

The UK was the first country to start its vaccination drive in December last year. The country began rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Britain has been ahead at inoculating people, with nearly 20.5 million residents receiving the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to official data.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout