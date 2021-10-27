Novavax on Wednesday announced the completion of its regulatory submission to the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for authorization of its Covid vaccine — NVX-CoV2373. This marks the first submission for authorization of a protein-based Covid vaccine in the UK.

Novavax has partnered with India's Serum Institute to manufacture Covid vaccine. Last month, Novavax and Serum filed regulatory submission for World Health Organization Emergency Use Listing of their protein-based Covid vaccine.

Today, Novavax's Executive V-P and Chief Operations Officer Rick Crowley said that the submission to MHRA "leverages our manufacturing partnership with the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest supplier of COVID-19 vaccines."

"This submission brings Novavax significantly closer to delivering millions of doses of the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, built on a proven, well-understood vaccine platform that demonstrated high efficacy against multiple strains of the coronavirus," said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax.

Novavax has now completed the submission of all modules required by MHRA for the regulatory review of NVX-CoV2373. This includes pre-clinical, clinical, and chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) data.

“Clinical data from Phase 3 trial of 15,000 volunteers in the UK was submitted to MHRA earlier this year in which NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated efficacy of 96.4% against the original virus strain, 86.3% against the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant and 89.7% efficacy overall, as well as a favorable safety and tolerability profile," Novavax said in a statement.

The submission also includes data from PREVENT-19, a 30,000-person trial in the U.S. and Mexico, which demonstrated 100% protection against moderate and severe disease and 90.4% efficacy overall, the company said.

Novavax expects to complete additional regulatory filings in key markets, including Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the World Health Organization and other markets around the world shortly following the U.K. submission. In the US, Novavax expects to submit the complete package to the FDA by the end of the year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.