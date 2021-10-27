“Clinical data from Phase 3 trial of 15,000 volunteers in the UK was submitted to MHRA earlier this year in which NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated efficacy of 96.4% against the original virus strain, 86.3% against the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant and 89.7% efficacy overall, as well as a favorable safety and tolerability profile," Novavax said in a statement.

