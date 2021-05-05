This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Services gains point to global economic pickup despite Covid-19 flare-ups
4 min read.10:57 PM ISTPaul Hannon, The Wall Street Journal
Services companies in the US, for instance, said in purchasing managers’ surveys that they saw strong activity last month as local economies further eased limits on businesses and more Americans received vaccinations
Service-sector activity continued to revive in the U.S. and elsewhere during April, including parts of the world such as India and Europe where extensive restrictions remain in place to contain Covid-19.
The resilience of services businesses underpins hopes that 2021 will see a strong rebound in global economic activity, as vaccination programs reach a larger share of the world’s population, albeit at very different rates in developed and developing economies.