Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Services gains point to global economic pickup despite Covid-19 flare-ups

Services gains point to global economic pickup despite Covid-19 flare-ups

Premium
A beneficiary gets inoculated with a dose of vaccine against Covid-19 at Nair Hospital in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday.
4 min read . 10:57 PM IST Paul Hannon, The Wall Street Journal

  • Services companies in the US, for instance, said in purchasing managers’ surveys that they saw strong activity last month as local economies further eased limits on businesses and more Americans received vaccinations

Service-sector activity continued to revive in the U.S. and elsewhere during April, including parts of the world such as India and Europe where extensive restrictions remain in place to contain Covid-19.

The resilience of services businesses underpins hopes that 2021 will see a strong rebound in global economic activity, as vaccination programs reach a larger share of the world’s population, albeit at very different rates in developed and developing economies.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

How covid-19 changed our shopping habits

3 min read . 11:29 PM IST
Premium

Despite lockdown, US birthrate dropped sharply in 2020

1 min read . 11:08 PM IST
Premium

Biden blocks Trump-era gig-worker rule

4 min read . 11:04 PM IST
Premium

China faces tougher rules on its European deals spree

6 min read . 10:53 PM IST

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!