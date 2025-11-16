Setback for asylum seekers? Largest modern-day immigration policy change in UK to slash protections for refugees

Britain has decided to cut protections for refugees and cease automatic benefits for asylum seekers, according to the Labour government on Saturday (local time) after it said it would unveil the biggest overhaul of policy on them in modern times.

Taking cues from Denmark’s model, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced amid under pressure from increasing popularity for the anti-immigrant Reform UK party. According to AFP, Interior minister Shabana Mahmood mentioned, “I'll end UK's golden ticket for asylum seekers.”

Mahmood's ministry stated it would slash the period of refugee status to 30 months.

That protection will be "regularly reviewed" and refugees will be forced to come back to their home countries once they are considered safe, it added.

The Labour government has been tightening its immigration policies, especially targeting illegal small-boat crossings from France, in an effort to counter the rising influence of the populist Reform UK party, which has shaped the immigration debate and pushed Labour toward a tougher stance, a report by Reuters noted.

‘Pace and scale of migration placing immense pressure on communities’ Under the new changes, the Home Office announced that the legal obligation to provide certain asylum seekers with support, including housing and weekly allowances, will be removed. According to the department, headed by Shabana Mahmood, the measures will apply to asylum seekers who are able to work but choose not to, as well as those who break the law. Taxpayer-funded support will instead be directed toward individuals contributing to the economy and local communities.

“This country has a proud tradition of welcoming those fleeing danger, but our generosity is drawing illegal migrants across the Channel. The pace and scale of migration is placing immense pressure on communities,” Reuters quoted Mahmood as saying.

Over 100 British charities have written to Mahmood, urging her to "end the scapegoating of migrants and performative policies that only cause harm," warning that such measures are driving racism and violence.

Polls indicate that immigration has overtaken the economy as the top concern for voters. In the year ending March 2025, 109,343 people sought asylum in the UK, a 17% increase from the previous year and 6% higher than the 2002 peak of 103,081. Asylum claims have reached record levels, with around 111,000 applications submitted in the year ending June 2025, according to official data reported by AFP.

Mahmood is expected to share further details on Monday, with the Home Office stating that the reforms aim to make the UK less appealing to illegal migrants and simplify their removal.

