British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's led Conservative party suffered significant losses in local elections in England due to political scandals, slow economic growth, and high inflation.
As reported by Reuters, preliminary election results on Friday indicated that many voters are unhappy with the current government.
These elections are a common struggle for the party in power during mid-term elections. However, these results are considered the most significant and potentially the last test of voter sentiment before the next general election, scheduled for 2024.
The Conservative Party suffered a net loss of 88 seats on local councils that were up for re-election, the early results showed. The main opposition Labour Party, which is hoping to gain hundreds of seats in a mid-term vote, added 64 seats.
The Liberal Democrats had a net gain of 24 seats.
The results will decide more than 8,000 council seats in 230 local government authorities who are responsible for the day-to-day provision of public services such as bin collections and schools.
John Curtice, Britain's best-known pollster, said based on the results so far, the Conservatives could face a net loss of about 1,000 seats, which would be one of the party's worst performances in local elections in recent memory.
Sunak has tried to restore the credibility of the Conservatives since he was made prime minister in October following months of economic chaos, strikes, and political scandals.
The Conservatives changed prime ministers three times in the past year after Boris Johnson was ousted partly over parties held in government buildings during COVID-19 lockdowns, and Liz Truss was brought down following a gamble on tax cuts that shattered Britain's reputation for financial stability.
In the local elections, the Conservatives were facing a fight on two fronts: with the main opposition Labour Party seeking to reclaim seats in the so-called Red Wall areas in north and central England, and the Liberal Democrats attempting to make gains in the south.
In early results, Sunak's party lost control of three councils Brentwood, Tamworth and North Leicestershire. Labour won Plymouth in a key battleground area regarded as important to the party's hopes of winning the next general election.
Johnny Mercer, who represents the region in parliament, described the local elections as a “terrible" night for the Conservatives.
The Labour leader, Keir Starmer, visited Plymouth early in the election campaign as the party devoted resources to regain control of the council.
A complete understanding of the parties' positions will not be possible until later on Friday, when most councils are expected to announce their election results.
(With inputs from Reuters)
