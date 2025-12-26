Setback to Malaysia's jailed ex-PM Najib Razak in 1MDB scam, found guilty of abuse of power

Jailed former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was found guilty of abuse of power on Friday in the biggest trial yet in the multibillion-dollar fraud scandal at state fund 1MDB – 1 Malaysia Development Berhad fund.

It started to attract negative attention in early 2015 after it missed payments due for some of the $11bn (£8.3bn) it owed to banks and bondholders.

The fund was then accused of money laundering and channelling hundreds of millions of dollars into private pockets to acquire assets globally, including yachts, paintings, jewellery and real estate.

Najib had been charged with four counts of corruption and 21 counts of money laundering for receiving illegal transfers of about 2.2 billion ringgit ($544.15 million) from 1MDB. He had consistently denied wrongdoing, reported Reuters.

On Friday afternoon a judge found Najib Razak guilty in four charges of abuse of power and 21 charges of money laundering. His sentence is still pending.

The former PM was already in jail after he was convicted years ago in another case related to 1MDB.

What happened in 1MDB scandal? The 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund was set up in 2009 to turn Kuala Lumpur into a financial hub and boost the economy through strategic investments.

The 1MDB scandal made headlines across the world when it came to light a decade ago, ensnaring eminent names from Malaysia to Goldman Sachs and Hollywood.

Investigators estimated that $4.5bn was siphoned from the state-owned wealth fund into private pockets, including Najib's.

The scandal had sent shockwaves through Malaysian politics. In 2018 it triggered a historic election loss for Najib's Barisan Nasional coalition, which had governed the country since its independence in 1957.

Second blow for Najib Razak Friday's verdict against Najib Razak comes after seven years of legal proceedings, which saw 76 witnesses called to the stand, reported BBC.

Delivered in Malaysia’s administrative capital, Putrajaya, the ruling marked the second setback this week for the former Malaysia PM – who has been behind bars since 2022. Earlier on Monday, the court had dismissed his plea to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

Despite the convictions, Najib continues to command a loyal support base.