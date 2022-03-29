Seven Indian-origin persons charged in one million dollar insider trading scheme

According to the SEC’s complaint, Sure, Lagudu and Chotu Pulagam had access to various databases relevant to Twilio’s reporting of revenue. As alleged, around March 2020, they learned through the databases that Twilio’s customers had increased their usage of the company’s products and services in response to health measures taken in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, and concluded in a joint chat that Twilio’s stock price would “rise for sure."