Seven killed in pre-election clashes in Ivory Coast: Report

Seven killed in pre-election clashes in Ivory Coast: Report1 min read . 21 Oct 2020
At least seven people have been killed and 40 more injured in intercommunal violence in an Ivory Coast port town near Abidjan since Monday, ahead of next week's presidential election, a local official told AFP Wednesday.
"So far four bodies have been killed in an area of Dabou today and there were three dead yesterday," said Remy Nzi Kanga, local prefect of the port town 50 kilometres west of Abidjan.
Adding that there had been around 40 people injured, he went on to say that the sound of Kalashnikov rifles being fired could be heard in the town on Wednesday.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
