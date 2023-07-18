Seven years after voting for Brexit, UK support to rejoin EU passes 50% for the first time2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 08:37 AM IST
For the first time in seven years after opting to leave the European Union, more than half of Britons would vote to rejoin the EU, according to the YouGov polls.
