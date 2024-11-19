Several children injured in vehicle collision at school gate in China’s Hunan province

Numerous children were injured when a vehicle struck them at the entrance of Yong'an Elementary School in Changde, central China's Hunan province, on Tuesday morning, as reported by Associated Press.
The incident occurred around 8 am as students were arriving for classes. Details remain scarce, and it is unclear whether the vehicle lost control or if the incident was intentional.
Chinese schools have been subject to numerous attacks by people armed with knives or using vehicles as weapons.
A stabbing attack at a vocational school in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi on Saturday left eight people dead and 17 others injured.
That came shortly after a man drove his car into people at a sports facility in the southern city of Zhuhai, leaving 35 people dead and 43 others injured, AP reported.
In September, a knife attack at a supermarket in Shanghai left three people dead and 15 others injured. Police reported that the suspect, motivated by personal financial disputes, had come to Shanghai to "vent his anger." In a separate incident, a Japanese schoolboy was fatally stabbed while on his way to school in the southern city of Shenzhen.
(With inputs from AP)
