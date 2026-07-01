Several dead after massive fire engulfs Antwerp apartment building

BRUSSELS: Several people were killed and multiple others injured after a fire broke out at a residential apartment block in the Belgian city of Antwerp on Wednesday morning, local police said.

Police said it was too early to identify the cause of the fire although witnesses told De Standaard newspaper that work was being carried out on the roof.

According to Reuters, the blaze erupted in a 10-storey apartment building in the Linkeroever area of the city. Authorities evacuated the building, which was home to more than 200 residents, as firefighters launched a large-scale rescue and firefighting operation.

Fire Started On Eighth Floor Police said the local fire department received an emergency call at 9:53 am local time (0753 GMT) reporting a "raging fire" on the eighth floor of the apartment block.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, where several fire brigades from different districts joined efforts to contain the blaze.

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While authorities confirmed that several people had lost their lives, they did not immediately provide an official death toll.

Resident Geert Dewulf told Belgian public TV how thick smoke had stopped him getting out of his flat: "We barricaded ourselves into our flat and waited on the balcony. The fire brigade came to rescue us from the balcony 10 minutes or so later with their ladder."

Firefighters said they were going from flat to flat to search for possible victims, explaining that the smoke had spread quickly through the building making it harder to evacuate people.

Building Evacuated, Several Injured Police said the apartment building was evacuated following the fire.

In addition to the fatalities, several people sustained injuries during the incident. However, officials have not yet disclosed the severity of the injuries or whether anyone remains unaccounted for.

Emergency services continued operations at the site as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

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Residents Warned About Smoke Authorities also issued a public advisory for people living near the affected building, warning them about smoke from the fire.

"We ask local residents affected by the smoke to close windows and doors and, if necessary, switch off ventilation," police said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and authorities have not yet announced whether an investigation has been launched.