Several explosions heard over Qatar capital Doha amid threats of Iranian retaliation against US military base

Qatar hosts Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US base in the Middle East, which serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command and accommodates approximately 10,000 troops.

Livemint
Updated23 Jun 2025, 10:20 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Several explosions were heard over Qatar capital Doha, a Reuters report, citing a witness said.

Qatar said on Monday it had shut down its airspace temporarily, hours after US and British authorities contacted their citizens there recommending that they shelter in place until further notice.

Qatar hosts Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US base in the Middle East, which serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command and accommodates approximately 10,000 troops.

(This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Follow all the latest updates on Israel Iran Conflict here on Livemint.

Business NewsNewsWorldSeveral explosions heard over Qatar capital Doha amid threats of Iranian retaliation against US military base
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.