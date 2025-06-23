Several explosions heard over Qatar capital Doha amid threats of Iranian retaliation against US military base

Several explosions were heard over Qatar capital Doha, a Reuters report, citing a witness said.
Qatar said on Monday it had shut down its airspace temporarily, hours after US and British authorities contacted their citizens there recommending that they shelter in place until further notice.
Qatar hosts Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US base in the Middle East, which serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command and accommodates approximately 10,000 troops.
(This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates)