Several Indians killed in Kuwait apartment fire, devastating visuals show building go up in flames | Watch

At least 49 people in Kuwait were killed on Wednesday as a building housing workers went up in flames. Visuals shared online showed several fire trucks attempting to douse the flames as smoke billowed out of windows. A majority of the victims are believed to be Indians working in Mangaf City.

“The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest,” Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister said that the Indian Embassy was “closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected.”

VIDEO | Visuals of fire in a building housing workers in Kuwait's Mangaf City.



Over 40 people, majority of them Indians, were killed in the devastating fire in the building and the number of deceased is expected to go up.



(Source: Third Party)